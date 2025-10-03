403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IEC President Meets Syrian Counterpart In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- President of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaita, on Friday, met in Amman with Syrian counterpart Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad.
The meeting was held in conjunction with the IEC's regional gathering themed "Digital Transformation in Election Management." According to an IEC statement, the meeting covered ways to collaborate and share knowledge in overseeing the election process in accordance with global best practices in this area.
Maaita underlined that this election process marks a significant turning point in the history of the IEC and reaffirmed the IEC's willingness to offer our brothers in Syria any kind of support and help in their national mission to hold the elections.
Al-Ahmad, for his part, praised Jordan's acquired experience in this area and conveyed his sincere gratitude for the Independent Election Commission's support of Arab electoral institutions.
Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- President of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaita, on Friday, met in Amman with Syrian counterpart Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad.
The meeting was held in conjunction with the IEC's regional gathering themed "Digital Transformation in Election Management." According to an IEC statement, the meeting covered ways to collaborate and share knowledge in overseeing the election process in accordance with global best practices in this area.
Maaita underlined that this election process marks a significant turning point in the history of the IEC and reaffirmed the IEC's willingness to offer our brothers in Syria any kind of support and help in their national mission to hold the elections.
Al-Ahmad, for his part, praised Jordan's acquired experience in this area and conveyed his sincere gratitude for the Independent Election Commission's support of Arab electoral institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment