IEC President Meets Syrian Counterpart In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- President of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaita, on Friday, met in Amman with Syrian counterpart Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad.The meeting was held in conjunction with the IEC's regional gathering themed "Digital Transformation in Election Management." According to an IEC statement, the meeting covered ways to collaborate and share knowledge in overseeing the election process in accordance with global best practices in this area.Maaita underlined that this election process marks a significant turning point in the history of the IEC and reaffirmed the IEC's willingness to offer our brothers in Syria any kind of support and help in their national mission to hold the elections.Al-Ahmad, for his part, praised Jordan's acquired experience in this area and conveyed his sincere gratitude for the Independent Election Commission's support of Arab electoral institutions.