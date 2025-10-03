Douglas M. Charles

Professor of History, Penn State

Professor Charles is an historian of the United States (broadly speaking) who researches and publishes on the history of the FBI and its intersections with gay and lesbian history, obscenity regulation, and American politics and diplomacy.

A leading historian of the FBI, he's published multiple books and numerous articles and has appeared on C-SPAN, the History Channel, and in a Yahoo News documentary. He has also given talks across the United States and in Europe. Dr. Charles has been referenced in the New York Times, Le Parisien Magazine, de Volksrants (Netherlands), Folha de S. Paulo (Brazil), NBC News, Yahoo News, Time Magazine and PBS News Hour while contributing multiple OpEd and historical pieces as a public scholar to illuminate popular understanding of contemporary events.

Professor Charles has won the Penn State Greater Allegheny Excellence in Research Award (2015) and was the first winner of the Penn State Commission on LGBT Equity Academic Achievement Award (2015).

–present Associate Professor of History, Pennsylvania State University

