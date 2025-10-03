Verizon Business Collaborates With GE Vernova To Deliver Utilities Enhanced Grid Modernization Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GE Vernova MDSTM Orbit, powered by Verizon, is now available for utilities looking to monitor, control and automate their electrical grid and other infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the GE Vernova MDSTM Orbit , an industrial wireless platform that enables utility companies to secure and protect their networks and assets, is now available on Verizon's award-winning network. The combined offering enables GE Vernova customers a secure, reliable and flexible solution to modernize and manage their electrical grid.

“As Utilities accelerate their digital transformation, they need communication platforms that are resilient, intelligent, secure and efficient”, said Mitesh Parikh, Product Line Leader, GE Vernova.“The MDSTM Orbit platform, powered by Verizon's cellular network, enables our customers to modernize their grid operations with confidence – delivering the performance required for SCADA, automation, and other critical applications. Together with Verizon, we are helping utilities build the grid of the future with the connectivity and flexibility they need.”

The MDSTM Orbit platform provides a robust and resilient communications backbone for a wide range of applications, including SCADA, automation, and workforce mobility. By adding Verizon's award winning network to the platform, utilities can help accelerate their transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

"The energy grid is undergoing a massive transformation, and utilities require reliable and flexible communications to manage this evolution," said Jim Kilmer, VP, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. "Our collaboration with GE Vernova is about co-innovating to meet this critical need. By integrating our network with the MDSTM Orbit platform, we are providing a powerful solution to help utilities accelerate their grid modernization efforts and deliver more resilient and efficient energy services to their customers."



This latest collaboration builds on Verizon and GE Vernova's long-standing, strategic partnership bringing together Verizon's leadership in wireless technology and GE Vernova's deep expertise in industrial applications.



For more information, visit GE Vernova MDSTM Orbit and Managed Wireless Solution , powered by Verizon, and contact ... .

About GE Vernova

