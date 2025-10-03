Anathapindika Health's Detoxifying Supplements Are Headed To Retailers In The US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company's Name Comes From Its Root Cause: to Provide Effective, Natural Solutions to Those Battling Health Issues. Soon, American Consumers Will Have Access to Those Solutions.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anathapindika Health is an innovative health and wellness brand dedicated to providing natural health solutions to those facing genuine health struggles. The company is in the process of entering the United States as a manufacturer and supplier of detoxifying supplements, and it has already found retailers ready to stock their shelves with its ground-breaking formulations. The brand is in the midst of regulatory checks and product shipments. It is also working with three AlchePharma Naturals stores for placement on their shelves as soon as product has passed through customs and is available stateside.

“The name 'Anathapindika' is central to why we exist,” said Anathapindika founder Intaek Lee.“It is a Buddhist term that means 'a giver of alms to the poor and those who are suffering' and signifies our core value as a company and the purpose that keeps us moving forward. We are excited to serve Americans with that same level of rigor and sympathy once our products are available in AlchePharma's locations.”

Lee added that the concept behind the brand name informs the nutraceutical formulations, as well.“Our goal is to help those who are in need. We want to equip them with better health tools to cultivate overall well-being.” The energetic founder also pointed to the traditional desire for humankind to achieve perfect health and healthy aging as a motivating factor. This endless pursuit of youth and vigor, coupled with the desire to help those suffering from negative repercussions of existing health conditions, spurred Lee to develop his innovative trio of supplements . The major theme and objective with the three products (which are often sold in a bundle together) is to support and boost natural health and well-being by accelerating the removal of a variety of unwanted elements in the body, including:



Environmental toxins

Pesticides

Herbicides

Heavy metals Harmful food additives



When the body is free from these and equipped with the nutrients it needs to operate well, it can naturally address a large variety of health concerns - and Lee's customers have testified to that fact. Since launching his innovative nutraceutical formulas, he has received positive feedback that spans the gamut, from improved blood test results to enhanced liver health, restored digestive function, improved eye and brain health, reduced menstrual pain, and much more.

“These products,” Lee explained,“don't target specific symptoms. Instead, they remove obstacles and equip the body to take care of itself. The result is better health across the board.”

Lee's team is already busy training with AlchePharma's staff . The goal is to ensure proper education and understanding as the company's first American retailer prepares for the brand's upcoming US launch and the beginning of a new phase for the nutraceutical manufacturer and supplier.

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika .

CONTACT: Anathapindika Phone number: +1 945 257 7512