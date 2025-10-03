Alico To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX
The presentation will begin at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, October 20th, 2025 and can be accessed live here . Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, October 20th and Tuesday, October 21st, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit here .
Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX
The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception. This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.
About Alico
Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 51,300 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at .
About LD Micro
LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit:
Investor Contact:
John Mills
ICR
(646) 277-1254
...
Brad Heine
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment