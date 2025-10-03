Network Tokens Cut Credit Card Fraud Declines In Emerging Markets By 86%, EBANX Reports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global payment company finds improvements in security and approval rates for online transactions using Network Token technology in Latin America

CURITIBA, Brazil, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBANX , a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, reports that the use of Network Tokens (NT) has reduced credit card declines due to fraud and security issues by up to 86%. In specific cases, such as temporary card blocks, the reduction reached 91%.

The data comes from controlled tests conducted by EBANX with global merchants operating in both retail and subscription models across Latin America. NTs replace the card's sensitive Primary Account Number (PAN) with a secure, dynamic token (DPAN), protecting cardholder data while ensuring smoother payment experiences.

To ensure accurate measurement, EBANX implemented an A/B testing methodology. All eligible cards were provisioned with a Network Token. Then, transaction volume was evenly split: 50% processed with NT and 50% without, enabling a fair, data-driven comparison of results.

“Network Tokens offer end-to-end encryption and automatic updates for expired or replaced cards,” said Eduardo de Abreu , VP of Product at EBANX.“This is particularly valuable for recurring payments, where frictionless is essential.”

In addition to reducing fraud-related declines, EBANX saw approval rate increases of up to 7 percentage points with the implementation of Network Tokens. Subscription-based businesses benefited in particular, with improvements of 4 to 5 points, also due to fewer drop-offs caused by outdated card information.

Network Tokens also streamline communication between payment ecosystem players, such as issuers and card networks, leading to faster, more efficient transaction processing. EBANX stands out by combining proprietary tokenization with NTs issued by major card schemes like Visa and Mastercard.

While the results are promising, Abreu noted that barriers to widespread adoption remain. "Issuers, acquirers, and merchants must still adapt their systems to fully leverage NT capabilities." The VP of Product at EBANX believes that Network Tokens will become a core pillar of digital payments in the region.“NTs go far beyond security, enhancing the user experience and business performance.”

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payments platform connecting global businesses to the world's fastest-growing digital markets. Founded in 2012 in Brazil, EBANX was built with a mission to expand access to international digital commerce. Leveraging proprietary technology, deep market expertise, and robust infrastructure, EBANX enables global companies to offer hundreds of local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. More than just payments, EBANX drives growth, enhances sales, and delivers seamless purchase experiences for businesses and end-users alike.

