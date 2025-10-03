Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates German Pres. On Unity Day

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates German Pres. On Unity Day


2025-10-03 08:07:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah congratulated on Friday President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the German Unity Day.
In a cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the German president everlasting good health, and more progress and development to the Federal Republic of Germany. (pickup previous)
hm


MENAFN03102025000071011013ID1110146409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search