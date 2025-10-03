International Conference In Baku Addresses Future Of Caspian Sea Amid Climate Challenges

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On October 2–3, an international conference titled“A Turning Point for the Caspian Sea: From COP29 and UNOC 2025 Outcomes to COP30 Action” was held at the Baku Congress Center.

Azernews reports that the event was initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

The opening session on October 3 featured speeches from Mukhtar Babayev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and COP29 President; Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources; Michael Fishbach, founder and director of the Great Whale Conservancy; Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under the Ministry of Agriculture; Eugene Seah, Chief Operations Officer at Baku International Sea Trade Port; and Pascal Peduzzi, Director of the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) Global Resource Information Database in Geneva, who joined virtually.

Speakers addressed the mounting environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea, the world's largest enclosed inland body of water. These include a significant drop in sea levels, depletion of marine biodiversity, degradation of coastal ecosystems, and increasing pollution-issues that, as emphasized by participants, cannot be resolved by individual countries alone.

It was noted that over the past decade, the Caspian Sea has experienced a drop of 2.5 meters, posing serious risks to coastal infrastructure, fisheries, local communities, and ecosystems. The receding shoreline introduces further environmental threats such as soil salinization and loss of biodiversity. The speakers stressed that the Caspian's climate-driven transformations carry regional implications and require coordinated action, joint research, and mutual trust among littoral states. The importance of translating the outcomes of Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency into practical steps and long-term solutions was also underlined.

The conference continued with expert panel discussions involving representatives from COP29, UNEP, UN-Habitat, and leading scientific and research institutions from various countries. Discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation for Caspian Sea protection, sustainable water resource management, and enhancing international coordination. Participants highlighted the need for stronger scientific collaboration in addressing the region's complex ecological challenges.

Jointly organized by the IDEA Public Union and the Caspisnet scientific network, the conference brought together experts from more than 10 countries, specializing in marine ecology, sustainable aquaculture, hydrology, geographic information systems, and other relevant fields. The aim was to exchange knowledge on sea level fluctuations, marine biodiversity conservation, and ecological balance, while identifying shared solutions.

As part of the event, participants are also scheduled to visit Absheron National Park to gain firsthand insight into the Caspian's rich biodiversity.