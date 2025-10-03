403
GSF Activists Detained By Israeli Occupation Launch Hunger Strike
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza announced on Friday some Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) activists launched hunger strike, protesting against the occupation navy's interception of their boats.
In a statement, the committee said the Israeli occupation held about 470 activists aboard ships, and the occupation navy intercepted all ships totaling 42 carrying humanitarian aid to the Strip. It noted that Marinette was the last ship intercepted today by the occupation.
Meanwhile, Tunisian President Kais Saied declared on Thursday intense diplomatic efforts are being exerted for the release of all Tunisians detained by the occupation authorities.
Tunisian presidency said diplomatic action has been ongoing for days, and the state will never give up its national responsibility.
The Israeli occupation had detained over 10 Tunisian activists; three of them are journalists, while Tunisian ships are carrying 30 persons. (end)
