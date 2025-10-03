SYNOPSYS (SNPS) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation Into Synopsys, Inc. On Behalf Of Synopsys Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Synopsys and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:SNPS) on behalf of Synopsys stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Synopsys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On September 9, 2025, Synopsys issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. In the press release, Synopsys's Chief Executive Officer stated that "our IP business underperformed expectations" and said that the Company was "taking a more conservative view of Q4, while guiding another year of profitable growth." Following these announcements, Baird downgraded Synopsys's rating to Neutral from Outperfrom and lowered its price target to $535 from $670.

On this news, Synopsys's stock price fell $216.59 per share, or 35.84%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .



