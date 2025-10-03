403
Smarttop Convertible Top Control For BMW Z4 And Mini Now Permanently Reduced In Price
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada, October 3, 2025: Mods4cars, the specialist in aftermarket convertible top modules, has announced a permanent price reduction for its SmartTOP add-on convertible top controller designed for the BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) and the Mini Convertible (R52). The module is now available for 169.00 Euros plus tax. "We want even more convertible drivers to enjoy the convenience and comfort of our smart features and get the most out of their open-air driving experience," says PR spokesperson Sven Tornow.
The SmartTOP module is an aftermarket add-on that enhances the vehicle"s convertible top functionality. With the system installed, the roof can be opened or closed while driving at speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). Thanks to the one-touch feature, a quick tap on the interior button is all it takes to activate the top operation.
In addition, the SmartTOP controller allows the convertible top to be operated remotely using the vehicle"s existing key fob. "Drivers can start opening their top as they walk towards the car - a real time-saver," explains Tornow. No modifications to the key or remote are required.
Beyond its core features, the module offers a wide range of convenience functions: Windows can be controlled via the remote, and their final position after a roof movement can be individually programmed. The hazard lights can be set to flash during remote top operation.
The "Coming/Leaving Home" mode allows headlights or fog lights to be briefly activated when locking or unlocking the vehicle. Top operation is not interrupted when starting or shutting off the engine. The entire system can be disabled if desired, and all functions are fully customizable.
A built-in USB port enables easy configuration of the module via PC or Mac. Free software updates from Mods4cars ensure long-term support. Installation is straightforward thanks to the included plug-and-play wiring harness, designed specifically for each vehicle model.
The SmartTOP comfort controller for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is now available for 169.00 Euros plus tax.
Since 2002, Mods4cars has been developing its smart convertible modules. Supported vehicle brands include: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. BMW models 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series are also supported.
