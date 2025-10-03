Police Investigate Two Attacks On Sens Bookstore In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Anna Strashok, spokesperson for the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

“We have received two reports of unknown individuals near the facility in the Pecherskyi district of the capital on September 29 and October 1. An investigation into these incidents is currently underway,” she said.

Earlier, the Sens bookstore reported on Telegram that on the evening of September 28, a group of people plastered the store on Arsenalna Street with homophobic posters and threatened the saleswomen.

Later, the store informed on Instagram that on the evening of October 1, a group of masked young men came to the bookstore on Arsenalna Street for the second time.

“This time, there were more of them. The men blocked the entrance, posted homophobic leaflets, frightened our booksellers and guests, and filmed everything on camera,” the bookstore said.

Photo: National Police