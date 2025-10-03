Positive Trend Continues In Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports

Azerbaijan has recorded growth in the export of non-oil products during the first eight months of this year, with polypropylene leading among the key items, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%