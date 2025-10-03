EU5 Oncology Market Outlook Report 2025-2033: Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests, HER2 Tests, BRCA Tests Value (USD), Volume (Units) And Average Prices (USD)
Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU5 Oncology Market Outlook to 2033 - Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This comprehensive databook report covers key market data on the EU5 Oncology market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests, HER2 Tests, BRCA Tests
The EU5 Oncology Market report provides key information and data on:
- Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033. 2023 company share data for Oncology Market. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the EU5 Oncology Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.
Scope
- Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests EGFR Tests KRAS Tests HER2 Tests BRCA Tests ALK Tests BRAF Tests BCR-ABL Tests PD-L1 Tests
Reasons to Buy
- Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future. Market-entry and market expansion strategies. Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market. Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 What Is This Report About?
2.2 Oncology Market Segmentation
2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report
3 Oncology Market, EU5
3.1 Oncology Market, EU5, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033
3.2 Oncology Market, EU5, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033
3.3 Oncology Market, EU5, Volume (Units), 2018-2033
3.4 Oncology Market, EU5, Volume (Units), 2018-2033
3.5 Oncology Market, EU5, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024
4 Oncology Market, France
4.1 Oncology Market, France, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033
4.1.1 ALK Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.1.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.1.3 BRAF Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.1.4 BRCA Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.1.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.1.6 EGFR Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.1.7 HER2 Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.1.8 KRAS Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2 Oncology Market, France, Volume (Units), 2018-2033
4.2.1 ALK Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2.3 BRAF Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2.4 BRCA Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2.6 EGFR Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2.7 HER2 Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.2.8 KRAS Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
4.3 Oncology Market, France, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033
4.4 Oncology Market, France, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024
5 Oncology Market, Germany
5.1 Oncology Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033
5.1.1 ALK Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.1.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.1.3 BRAF Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.1.4 BRCA Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.1.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.1.6 EGFR Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.1.7 HER2 Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.1.8 KRAS Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2 Oncology Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033
5.2.1 ALK Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2.3 BRAF Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2.4 BRCA Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2.6 EGFR Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2.7 HER2 Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.2.8 KRAS Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033
5.3 Oncology Market, Germany, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033
5.4 Oncology Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024
6 Oncology Market, Italy
7 Oncology Market, Spain
8 Oncology Market, United Kingdom
9 Overview of Key Companies in EU5, Oncology Market
10 Recent Developments
11 Appendix
Companies Featured
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Agilent Technologies Inc Abbott Laboratories Danaher Corp Qiagen NV Sentinel CH. SpA Eiken Chemical Co Ltd Resonac Corporation Hemosure Inc
