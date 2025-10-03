EU5 Oncology Market Outlook Report 2025-2033: Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests, HER2 Tests, BRCA Tests Value (USD), Volume (Units) And Average Prices (USD)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The EU5 Oncology Market presents significant opportunities in colorectal, EGFR, KRAS, HER2, BRCA, ALK, BRAF, BCR-ABL, and PD-L1 testing segments. Key growth areas include developing business, market-entry, expansion, competition, and investment strategies in these segments.

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU5 Oncology Market Outlook to 2033 - Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive databook report covers key market data on the EU5 Oncology market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments - Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, EGFR Tests, KRAS Tests, HER2 Tests, BRCA Tests

The EU5 Oncology Market report provides key information and data on:



Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share data for Oncology Market. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the EU5 Oncology Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Scope



Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

EGFR Tests

KRAS Tests

HER2 Tests

BRCA Tests

ALK Tests

BRAF Tests

BCR-ABL Tests PD-L1 Tests

Reasons to Buy



Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market. Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Oncology Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Oncology Market, EU5

3.1 Oncology Market, EU5, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Oncology Market, EU5, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.3 Oncology Market, EU5, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.4 Oncology Market, EU5, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.5 Oncology Market, EU5, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024

4 Oncology Market, France

4.1 Oncology Market, France, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

4.1.1 ALK Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.3 BRAF Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.4 BRCA Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.6 EGFR Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.7 HER2 Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.8 KRAS Tests Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2 Oncology Market, France, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

4.2.1 ALK Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.3 BRAF Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.4 BRCA Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.6 EGFR Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.7 HER2 Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.8 KRAS Tests Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.3 Oncology Market, France, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

4.4 Oncology Market, France, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024

5 Oncology Market, Germany

5.1 Oncology Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

5.1.1 ALK Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.3 BRAF Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.4 BRCA Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.6 EGFR Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.7 HER2 Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.8 KRAS Tests Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2 Oncology Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

5.2.1 ALK Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.2 BCR-ABL Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.3 BRAF Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.4 BRCA Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.6 EGFR Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.7 HER2 Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.8 KRAS Tests Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.3 Oncology Market, Germany, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

5.4 Oncology Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2024

6 Oncology Market, Italy

7 Oncology Market, Spain

8 Oncology Market, United Kingdom

9 Overview of Key Companies in EU5, Oncology Market

10 Recent Developments

11 Appendix

Companies Featured



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp

Qiagen NV

Sentinel CH. SpA

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd

Resonac Corporation Hemosure Inc

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900