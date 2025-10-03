Bihar Minister Rejects Prashant Kishor's Corruption Claims
Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said, "If anyone can prove I own even one dhur of land, I am ready to become that person's slave. My wealth is in the public domain, and anyone can verify it."
He added, "If someone says I am in partnership with Trump (Donald Trump), will anyone believe it? Let anyone prove that I or my family own one dhur of land or even property worth Rs 1 crore. No political career has ever ended merely because of allegations, and mine will not either."
The minister emphasised his long political journey, saying, "I have been in politics since my student life. I served as the Congress state president for over four years and distributed tickets. In 2020, I was the executive president of JD(U). Those who think they can finish my career by just making allegations are mistaken. I will continue to be in Bihar politics, and no one can stop me."
On the defamation case he filed against Prashant Kishor, Minister Choudhary said that he has received Kishor's reply and his legal team is examining it.
Earlier, on September 23, Ashok Choudhary filed a Rs 100 crore defamation notice against Kishor.
The minister had demanded an unconditional written and public apology from Kishor within seven days, failing which, he had threatened criminal proceedings and a civil suit for damages.
In response, Kishor, on September 29, criticised Ashok Chaudhary for amassing illegal assets worth Rs 200 crore and taking hefty commissions on government contracts.
Kishor claimed to have documentary proof of Ashok Chaudhary's alleged disproportionate assets and demanded that the minister withdraw a legal defamation notice of Rs 100 crore and issue a public apology within seven days, failing which, he would raise the matter with the Governor and the courts.
