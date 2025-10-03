403
The Indian Racing Festival Is Set For Round 3 This Weekend (October 4-5) At The Iconic Kari Motor Speedway In Coimbatore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 1st October, 2025: The Indian Racing Festival is set for Round 3 this weekend (October 4-5) at the iconic Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. After a mid-season break, the championship returns for Round 3, following action-packed opening rounds at the Kari Motor Speedway and the Madras International Circuit in Chennai. With rivalries intensifying and the title battle heating up, fans can expect an unforgettable weekend of Speed, drama and fierce competition.
The spotlight will be on the Indian Racing League (IRL), a franchise-based series, along with the Formula 4 Indian Championship and JK Tyre National Racing Championship LGB F4. The JK Tyre National Racing Championship which is in its 28th consecutive year is the longest running racing championship by a single promoter in the country. The India-make Formula LGB4, has been part of the championship ever since its inception and has gone through many technological advancements over the years.
With IRL drivers battling for every crucial point, the fight at the top of the standings promises to be nothing short of electrifying. Hyderabad Blackbirds, led by Jon Lancaster (Britain), Akshay Bohra, Gabriela Jilkova (Czechia), and Mohamed Ryan, hold the slimmest of advantages on 51 points. Breathing down their necks is the relentless Speed Demons Delhi, just a single point behind on 50, ready to seize the lead at the slightest opening. Hot on their heels, the Kolkata Royal Tigers roar in with 49 points, turning the championship fight into a three-way encounter where every lap matters. With margins razor-thin and pressure at boiling point, Coimbatore sets the stage for a high-octane showdown that could redefine the title race.
Motorsport fans have already seen how Coimbatore and Chennai presented contrasting challenges. Coimbatore, saw Raoul Hyman quickly adapt to the layout on Day 1 of the season opener, before Sai Sanjay of Speed Demons Delhi stole the show on Day 2 with his raw speed. With two rounds completed, teams are now better prepared to tackle the circuit. The cars remain reliable and capable of producing high speeds down the flat straight. In Chennai, rain had made qualifying extremely tricky.
The Kari Motor Speedway, known for its tight layout and unpredictable weather, leaves no margin for error. A sudden drizzle or shifting track temperature could turn the leader board upside down in seconds, demanding both right strategy and raw skill - and with Hyderabad Blackbirds and Speed Demons Delhi locked in a one-point fight at the top, the slightest slip could be the spark that ignites this season's fiercest rivalry.
Reflecting on the season so far, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, RPPL, said: "With two rounds completed, we've seen encouraging growth in competitiveness and fan engagement this season. Returning to the Kari Motor Speedway is always special."
Talking about Round 3, he adds "The circuit offers unique challenges and has a strong connection with Indian motorsport, making it the perfect stage for Round 3. This round, we expect the competition to reach new heights with closer battles across all three championships, unpredictable weather adding to the drama, and an even larger fan turnout that will make the atmosphere at Kari truly electrifying.
Reddy further added on the larger vision of The Indian Racing Festival: "Our mission is to nurture homegrown talent and create a sustainable ecosystem at par with international standards. The strong response so far shows that India is ready for a motorsport culture of its own, and we are committed to positioning the Indian Racing Festival as a marquee event on the global calendar."
Round 3 promises an unmissable weekend of speed, strategy, and spectacle, featuring 2 action-packed races in the Indian Racing League (IRL), a franchise-based motorsport series; 4 high-octane battles in the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4 IC); and 3 thrilling contests in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship - LGB Formula 4 (JKNRC - LGB F4). Fans can look forward to wheel-to-wheel duels, last-lap drama, and a title fight that grows fiercer with every round.
Tickets for the event are available at District by Zomato, giving fans the chance to experience the adrenaline live from the stands. For those watching from home, the races will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 and JIO Hotstar, ensuring fans don't miss a single moment of the action.
The Indian Racing Festival 2025 is powered by JK Tyre Motorsport, fuel partner - Nayara Energy, Performance by Mobil1, and hydrated by Bisleri.
About Indian Racing Festival
The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is a meticulously curated motorsport event designed to captivate the growing motorsport fan base in India. The Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) are the two championships under the Indian Racing Festival banner. Notably, the Indian Racing League is FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) approved, adding a level of prestige and official recognition to the competition. The Indian Racing League (IRL) is India's only 4-wheel racing league and the world's first gender-neutral racing championship series, promoting inclusivity and competitive spirit. IRL features six city-based teams competing in a dynamic franchise-based competition. Formula 4 is an open-wheel, single-seater racing category intended for junior drivers. It is the first step of the ladder for an aspiring racing driver from karting to single-seater racing. The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship has begun to attract young and aspiring drivers from around the world and the country. It creates an opportunity for young drivers in their single-seater journey with minimal investment from their end. The drivers gain Super License points and the Indian talent gets to do this at home instead of going abroad.
About Indian Racing Festival
The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is a meticulously curated motorsport event designed to captivate the growing motorsport fan base in India. The Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) are the two championships under the Indian Racing Festival banner. Notably, the Indian Racing League is FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) approved, adding a level of prestige and official recognition to the competition. The Indian Racing League (IRL) is India's only 4-wheel racing league and the world's first gender-neutral racing championship series, promoting inclusivity and competitive spirit. IRL features six city-based teams competing in a dynamic franchise-based competition. Formula 4 is an open-wheel, single-seater racing category intended for junior drivers. It is the first step of the ladder for an aspiring racing driver from karting to single-seater racing. The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship has begun to attract young and aspiring drivers from around the world and the country. It creates an opportunity for young drivers in their single-seater journey with minimal investment from their end. The drivers gain Super License points and the Indian talent gets to do this at home instead of going abroad.
