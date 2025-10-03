Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Authorities Arrest Mossad Agent In Istanbul


2025-10-03 06:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish authorities on Friday detained a private detective accused of working for the Israeli occupation intelligence agency Mossad, the Turkish News Agency (Anadolu) reported.
According to security sources, Turkish intelligence launched the "Metron Activity" operation in coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Counterterrorism Branch of the Istanbul Police Department, leading to the arrest of the suspect, identified as Serkan Cicek.
The agency indicated that the individual, whose real name is Muhammet Fatih Keles, had changed his name after falling into heavy debt and leaving his business career, and went on to establish a private firm named Pandora Detective Agency in 2020.
Investigations also showed that he was linked to a man named Faisal Rashid, affiliated with Israeli occupation operations center, Rashid contacted him on July 31, posing as an employee of a foreign law firm.
Reports added that Cicek agreed to carry out spying activities for Rashid, including a four-day surveillance mission to monitor a Palestinian activist in Istanbul opposed to Israeli occupation policies in the Middle East.
He reportedly received a partial payment of USD 4,000 in cryptocurrency on August 1 for the assignment. (end)
tm


MENAFN03102025000071011013ID1110145983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search