Turkish Authorities Arrest Mossad Agent In Istanbul
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Turkish authorities on Friday detained a private detective accused of working for the Israeli occupation intelligence agency Mossad, the Turkish News Agency (Anadolu) reported.
According to security sources, Turkish intelligence launched the "Metron Activity" operation in coordination with the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Counterterrorism Branch of the Istanbul Police Department, leading to the arrest of the suspect, identified as Serkan Cicek.
The agency indicated that the individual, whose real name is Muhammet Fatih Keles, had changed his name after falling into heavy debt and leaving his business career, and went on to establish a private firm named Pandora Detective Agency in 2020.
Investigations also showed that he was linked to a man named Faisal Rashid, affiliated with Israeli occupation operations center, Rashid contacted him on July 31, posing as an employee of a foreign law firm.
Reports added that Cicek agreed to carry out spying activities for Rashid, including a four-day surveillance mission to monitor a Palestinian activist in Istanbul opposed to Israeli occupation policies in the Middle East.
He reportedly received a partial payment of USD 4,000 in cryptocurrency on August 1 for the assignment. (end)
