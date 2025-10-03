Swift And Wowza Bring Seamless Streaming To The World's Most Isolated Locations
From Australian mining camps and offshore oil rigs to aged care homes and defense installations, Swift is now able to provide content delivery to places that were unreachable before. Using Wowza Streaming Engine at the heart of its platform, Swift has developed a highly resilient, edge-powered architecture that enables live and on-demand video streaming, even in places with less than 1 Mbps of bandwidth and no on-site IT support.
“If a site has power, we can get them content,” said Aidan Sommerville, Swift Networks COO.
The Challenge: Streaming Where Streaming Shouldn't Work
Operating in harsh, remote, and sensitive environments, Swift needed a platform that could deliver critical video services with minimal latency, zero downtime, and no reliance on the public internet. Traditional streaming platforms simply couldn't handle the job.
Swift deployed over 150 localized Wowza Streaming Engine instances directly on-site, creating a distributed, edge-based CDN across Australia and beyond. This enables predictive content caching, adaptive bitrate delivery, and DVB-T integration, allowing content to reach thousands of concurrent users, even during peak loads.
Key Innovations:
- Edge CDN : 150+ Wowza deployments at network edge Predictive Pre-Caching : Based on shift schedules and viewing trends Hybrid Streaming : Combines IP-based streaming with legacy DVB-T networks Custom Set-Top Boxes : Built for ease of use in aged care and remote sites One-Touch Broadcasting : Empowers non-technical staff to live stream messages Remote Management : Fully managed, ISO 27001-certified infrastructure
The Human Impact: Mental Health and Connection
Swift's platform is more than just entertainment. In partnership with Beyond Blue, it delivers integrated mental health resources directly to remote users, supporting wellbeing in high-stress environments. In aged care, the system offers chapel services, live family broadcasts, and simplified interfaces to improve connection and reduce agitation.
Real-World Results:
- 25,000+ daily users across Australia >3,000 room deployments , delivering content on <1 Mbps links >99.99% uptime across all environments Improved morale, reduced isolation, and higher engagement with wellness content
Offshore & Industrial Deployment:
Working with Chevron , Shell, and other major operators, Swift adapted its platform for offshore use, optimizing for satellite connectivity and extreme redundancy. Pre-deployment labs simulate vessel conditions, ensuring bulletproof performance at sea.
While most of the industry focuses on high-speed urban markets, Swift and Wowza are committed to content inclusion - reaching communities often overlooked by traditional platforms.
“We're not just streaming content. We're delivering connection, mental health resources, and community to places the internet forgot,” said Alex Gammelgard, Vice President of Marketing at Wowza.
To learn more about Wowza, visit
About Swift
Swift is a specialist in delivering secure, scalable content to remote and underserved environments. With solutions spanning mining, aged care, offshore energy, and defense, Swift powers connectivity where it matters most.
About Wowza
Wowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale cloud, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering support, Wowza helps you build video workflows that just work, anywhere video needs to go.
Media Contact:
Clare Plaisted
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment