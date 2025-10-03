MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft's Unify integration model offers embedded Teams Phone services for contact centers, streamlining workflows and simplifying infrastructure through Azure APIs. Targeting lighter contact center needs, it appeals to businesses aiming for cost efficiency and usability, with future AI advancements anticipated.

The "Microsoft Unify Model for Teams-Contact Center Integration: What Buyers Need to Know" report

Microsoft's new Unify integration model, generally available as of September 1, 2025, allows third-party vendors to embed Microsoft Teams Phone services directly into their contact center platforms using Azure APIs. This model is one of three provided by Microsoft for connecting Teams Phone with third-party contact centers, alongside the earlier Connect and Extend models.

The Unify model and this paper's discussion of it are driven by the fact that Microsoft has become a global leader in the unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market, with a 21% share. Additionally, a significant number of companies already have or plan to integrate Teams Phone with their contact centers to streamline agent workflows, simplify infrastructure, and leverage AI like Microsoft Copilot.

The three integration models serve different needs. The Connect model is the most basic, using a certified session border controller to link Teams Phone to the contact center platform, enabling simple call transfers. Agents do not require a Teams Phone license. The Extend model uses Teams Phone for all call management, with the contact center platform sitting on top to provide additional features like routing and analytics. In this model, agents need a Teams Phone license.

The Unify model is a native cloud-based solution where contact center providers build their platforms on Azure using Teams Phone extensibility APIs. This allows for a single, integrated platform with native Teams Phone integration. Like the Extend model, agents require a Teams Phone license. Unify-based solutions offer benefits such as unifying PSTN access across both platforms, which simplifies architecture and can reduce operating costs. These solutions are currently best suited for lighter-weight contact center needs, such as internal help desks, rather than complex scenarios requiring sophisticated skills-based routing or advanced workforce management.

A few vendors are currently certified for the Unify model, including AudioCodes, CentrePal, Computertalk, Heedify, Landis, and Microsoft's own Dynamics 365 Contact Center. The paper concludes with recommendations for companies to evaluate these new Unify-model solutions for potential cost savings and usability, while also understanding their current limitations. It suggests that companies should expect continued advancement in the Unify model's capabilities, especially concerning AI.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Microsoft Teams Phone- Contact Center Integration Drivers

Teams Phone - Contact Center Integration Models

Teams Phone Extensibility

Integration Benefits

Unify-based Solution Features and Capabilities

Unify Model Vendor Support

Conclusions and Recommendations Working With the Publisher

Companies Featured



Microsoft

AudioCodes

CentrePal

Computertalk

Heedify Landis

is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

