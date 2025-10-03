Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Global Market Report 2025 Growth 2029

EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Worth?In recent times, the market size for radio frequency (RF) microwave multi-layer ceramic capacitors has seen significant growth. The market is projected to expand from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The notable growth during the historic phase can be credited to factors such as an escalating demand for high-frequency applications, a surge in demand within the automotive electronics sector, increasing acceptance of wireless communication, a rise in the miniaturization of electronic components, as well as heightened demand in the realm of consumer electronics.

Anticipations indicates a robust growth in the market size of radio frequency (RF) microwave multi-layer ceramic capacitors in the coming years, with predictions reaching to $2.53 billion by 2029, surging at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This expansion within the forecasted period is credited to factors such as the escalating implementation of wireless communication infrastructure, increased demand in electric vehicle radar systems, the burgeoning usage in aerospace and defense sectors, the rising necessity for small yet powerful components, and growing demand within medical and industrial automation. Key trends to be seen during the forecast period are expected to be advancements in material science, integration with refined electronics, improvements in technology focusing on miniaturization, progress in high-frequency performance, and strides towards energy-efficient designs.

What Are The Factors Driving The Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market?

The surge in consumer electronics demand is set to stimulate the growth of the radio frequency (RF) microwave multi-layer ceramic capacitors market. Consumer electronics encompass electronic devices and gadgets made for daily personal and domestic use, such as smartphones, TVs, audio systems, and wearable gadgets. The heightened demand for consumer electronics stems from advancements in wireless communication technology, enabling quicker connectivity and superior user experiences across multiple devices. RF Microwave multi-layer ceramic capacitors (mlcc) augment consumer electronics capabilities by facilitating brisk signal processing, enhanced connectivity, and compact, power-efficient designs. As an illustration, in May 2023, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a trade organization based in Japan, reported that Japan's electronic equipment production had touched roughly $5.6 billion (771,457 million yen), with the output of consumer electronics climbing to roughly $233 million (32,099 million yen) in comparison to $183 million (25,268 million yen) during May 2022. Thus, the rising demand in consumer electronics is catapulting the growth of the RF microwave multi-layer ceramic capacitors market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market?

Major players in the Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• TDK Corporation

• KYOCERA AVX

• Murata Manufacturing Company Limited

• KEMET Electronics Corporation

• Yageo Corporation

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

• Walsin Technology Corporation

• Knowles Corporation

• Exxelia Technologies India Private Limited

• Presidio Components Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market?

Prominent firms in the radio frequency (RF) microwave multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market are pivoting their focus on creating innovative solutions, like miniaturized, high-frequency, and low-loss capacitors, to improve functionality in sleek consumer electronics and industrial machinery. These capacitors are compact electrical elements designed for high efficiency at elevated radio frequencies and are adept at reducing energy loss, allowing enhanced functioning in small, delicate devices. For example, in February 2022, the Japan-based company, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., unveiled their GJM022 series, a high-Q 100V multi-layer ceramic chip capacitor (MLCC). Their capacitors, measuring only 0.4 mm x 0.2 mm, stand as the smallest high-Q capacitors worldwide, devised for consumer electronics and industrial machines, with a focus on high-frequency module applications like 5G modules and mobile communication infrastructure. This series amalgamates a high voltage rating of 100 V with superior high-frequency performance, featuring reduced loss and high-temperature durability. Thus, it enhances the efficiency of power amplifiers while lessening power use in RF modules and 5G communication systems.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Share?

The radio frequency (RF) microwave multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: High Voltage, Low Voltage

2) By Dielectric Material: Class 1 Dielectrics (C0g, Np0), Class 2 Dielectrics (X7r, X5r), Class 3 Dielectrics (Y5v, Y5u)

3) By Temperature Range: Standard Temperature (Up To 125°C), High-Temperature (Up To 150°C), Extended Temperature (Up To 200°C)

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Aerospace And Defense, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (Oems), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By High Voltage: Ceramic Dielectric, Glass Dielectric, Polymer Dielectric, Composite Dielectric

2) By Low Voltage: Ceramic Dielectric, Glass Dielectric, Polymer Dielectric, Composite Dielectric

What Are The Regional Trends In The Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market?

The largest region for the Global Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market in 2024 was Asia-Pacific, which is also projected to witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report for the market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

