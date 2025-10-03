Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stay With Me, I Want To Be Alone By UCLA Health Chaplain Educator Keith Wakefield Now Available Worldwide


2025-10-03 05:16:03
EINPresswire/ -- UCLA Health chaplain Keith Wakefield, ACPE Certified Educator and Manager of CPE Programs, today released his debut book, Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone: A Chaplain’s Search for Meaning. Available in paperback and eBook formats, the memoir blends candid storytelling, reflection, and teaching to reveal what chaplains actually do when faced with life, death, and everything in between.
Early praise for the book underscores its depth and emotional impact:

“Wakefield has written a deep, textured description of the role of the hospital chaplain… This impassioned, culturally astute story mosaic made me laugh and cry. The book made me want to become a chaplain!”
— Neil Wenger, MD, MPH, Chair, Ronald Reagan UCLA Ethics Committee

“Readable, relatable, and rich with wisdom… this book is both a compelling reflection and a practical tool. Chaplain educators will find it especially effective for CPE students and continuing education alike.”
— Rev. Gina Harvey, ACPE CE, BCC, Sanford Health

“A disarmingly honest and captivating account of the work of a hospital chaplain… I laughed, I cried, I cared deeply for all involved.”
— Vanessa Able, Founder and Editor of The Dewdrop; Author of Never Mind the Bullocks
Wakefield’s work underscores a mission that extends beyond the book: to cultivate authentic presence, foster resilience, and remind readers that compassion is an everyday choice. Companion journals and an upcoming docuseries on chaplaincy are also in development.

Book Details
Title: Stay with Me, I Want to Be Alone: A Chaplain’s Search for Meaning
Author: Keith Wakefield
Formats: Paperback ($15.99), eBook ($4.99); Audiobook releasing Nov 2025
ISBN: 978-1955051514
Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookBub, and other major retailers

About the Author
Keith Wakefield is an ACPE Certified Educator and Manager of CPE Programs at UCLA Health. He has trained chaplains at Johns Hopkins, Stanford, and UCLA, and speaks internationally on empathic conversations, existential chaplaincy, and the role of humor and humanity in healthcare. He holds Ecclesiastical Endorsement as a Hospital Chaplain and is an Ordained Pastor in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Wakefield is available for media interviews, podcasts, and speaking engagements.

MENAFN03102025003118003196ID1110145890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search