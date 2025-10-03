Uzbekistan Advances Transport Infrastructure With World Bank Support

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Ilkhom Norkulov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, held a meeting with representatives of the World Bank to discuss the modernization of Uzbekistan's public transport system, improvement of transport infrastructure, and enhancement of interregional connectivity, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Shomik Raj, Head of Transport Operations at the World Bank, transport specialists, and several officials.

During the discussions, participants addressed the acceleration of bus lane implementation in Tashkent and regional centers, expansion of electric bus fleets, optimization of route systems, and development of electronic payment solutions. Proposals were also put forward for constructing bicycle lanes and modern bus stops, improving road safety, managing traffic flows effectively, and reducing congestion.

World Bank representatives shared experiences from France, the UK, and the USA, as well as the outcomes of projects on express bus routes, subways, and smart transport systems implemented in China, Morocco, Brazil, and other countries. It was noted that these experiences could be adapted to Uzbekistan's context.

As a result, both parties agreed to continue cooperation on modernizing Uzbekistan's transport system. Joint projects with the World Bank aim to provide citizens with safer, more convenient, and modern services through upgraded public transport, improved infrastructure, and stronger intercity connectivity.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, highlighting that Uzbekistan's portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion. Additionally, the opening of a regional World Bank office in Tashkent has further strengthened the country's partnership with the organization.