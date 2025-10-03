Uzbekistan, EBRD Agree On Steps To Modernize Agriculture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ibrohim Abdurahmonov, Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, held a videoconference with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to review ongoing projects and discuss prospects for implementing green economy principles in the country's agricultural sector, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Gianpiero Nassi, Managing Director of the EBRD's Climate Strategy and Delivery Department.

Special attention was given to the Uzbekistan Agri-Food Investment Platform (UzAFIP), developed with EBRD support. The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation among agricultural project developers, equipment suppliers, commercial banks, investors, and international financial institutions.

The project provides technical assistance, promotes the adoption of sustainability standards, offers access to innovative financial instruments for enterprises of all sizes, and expands opportunities for participation in carbon markets and co-financing mechanisms. Its primary goal is to enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of the agri-food sector, create additional“green value,” and accelerate the decarbonization of industries.

During the meeting, Gianpiero Nassi highlighted the importance of Uzbekistan's large-scale agricultural reforms, describing them as a key driver of sectoral development.

Both parties agreed on the next steps for the rapid and high-quality implementation of the project, which is expected not only to ensure sustainable growth in the agricultural sector but also to strengthen Uzbekistan's adaptability to international market demands, reinforcing the country's position as a regional leader in the green economy.

To date, the EBRD's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan includes 185 projects and programs with a total value of 5.8 billion euros.