Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Rock Crimea: Strikes Reported On Russian Airfields Belbek And Kacha

Explosions Rock Crimea: Strikes Reported On Russian Airfields Belbek And Kacha


2025-10-03 05:05:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind), according to Ukrinform.

“At 21:09, an explosion was heard in the area of the Kacha airfield, subscribers reported,” the channel stated.

Later, it reported that Russian air defense was firing over the Belbek airfield.

Residents of Liubymivka and Kacha also reported hearing the flight of UAVs, as well as bursts of fire from anti-aircraft systems and machine guns.

The channel later added that 7–8 loud explosions were also heard overnight on October 3 in Feodosia and the Leninskyi district of Crimea.

Read also: Explosions rock Crimea overnight, FSB building reportedly hit in strike - social media

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces struck a Russian S-400 Triumf air defense radar station in Crimea.

MENAFN03102025000193011044ID1110145815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search