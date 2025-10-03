Explosions Rock Crimea: Strikes Reported On Russian Airfields Belbek And Kacha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind), according to Ukrinform.

“At 21:09, an explosion was heard in the area of the Kacha airfield, subscribers reported,” the channel stated.

Later, it reported that Russian air defense was firing over the Belbek airfield.

Residents of Liubymivka and Kacha also reported hearing the flight of UAVs, as well as bursts of fire from anti-aircraft systems and machine guns.

The channel later added that 7–8 loud explosions were also heard overnight on October 3 in Feodosia and the Leninskyi district of Crimea.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces struck a Russian S-400 Triumf air defense radar station in Crimea.