Explosions Rock Crimea: Strikes Reported On Russian Airfields Belbek And Kacha
“At 21:09, an explosion was heard in the area of the Kacha airfield, subscribers reported,” the channel stated.
Later, it reported that Russian air defense was firing over the Belbek airfield.
Residents of Liubymivka and Kacha also reported hearing the flight of UAVs, as well as bursts of fire from anti-aircraft systems and machine guns.
The channel later added that 7–8 loud explosions were also heard overnight on October 3 in Feodosia and the Leninskyi district of Crimea.Read also: Explosions rock Crimea overnight, FSB building reportedly hit in strike - social media
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces struck a Russian S-400 Triumf air defense radar station in Crimea.
