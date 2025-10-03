Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Competitiveness Thanks To Economic Reforms, Says Minister

Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Competitiveness Thanks To Economic Reforms, Says Minister


2025-10-03 05:05:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The economic reforms led by President Ilham Aliyev have significantly boosted the competitiveness of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the 2nd National Competition Forum.

Azernews reports, Jabbarov noted that the peace agreement signed on August 8 in the United States is expected to further strengthen international interest in Azerbaijan's economy. He added that this development will also give rise to new opportunities for regional integration.

“The core strength of our economic policy lies in the non-oil and gas sector,” the minister emphasized.“Between 2021 and 2024, the non-oil sector has grown by 6.7%. Naturally, we are constantly looking for ways to accelerate this growth.”

Jabbarov also highlighted a major milestone: Azerbaijan's non-oil exports have doubled over the past six years.

MENAFN03102025000195011045ID1110145806

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search