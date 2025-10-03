Nobel Prize Next Week: What To Know About Awards

Photo Credit-Wikipedia

Stockholm – The Nobel Prize winners will be announced next week.

The awards are considered among the world's most prestigious honours for achievements in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics and peace.

The winners will join the pantheon of Nobel laureates, from Albert Einstein to Mother Teresa.

For the Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump has been nominated several times by people within the US as well as politicians abroad since 2018. His name was also put forth in December by a Republican congresswoman for his brokering of the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and some Arab states.

Here are some things to know about the Nobel Prizes:

A history of the Nobel Prizes

The Nobel Prizes were created by Alfred Nobel, a 19th-century businessman and chemist from Sweden. He held more than 300 patents, but his claim to fame before the prizes was having invented dynamite by mixing nitroglycerine with a compound that made the explosive more stable.