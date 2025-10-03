Bengaluru Horror: Chain Snatching Spree At Five Locations In A Single Day, One Woman Injured

Bengaluru has witnessed a worrying rise in crimes against women, highlighting a growing concern over law and order in the city. According to the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, crimes against women in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, have surged by 40% over the past two years. The report comes amid a spate of violent chain-snatching incidents, where women were threatened and injured during thefts, underscoring the urgent need for strengthened policing and public safety measures.

Chain Snatching Spree Across The City

On 13 September, a shocking case unfolded in Bengaluru, where two criminals snatched chains from women at five different locations in a single day, using a machete to threaten their victims. The accused, who reportedly befriended each other while in jail, had taken up chain snatching immediately after their release. The incident caused panic across Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, and Konanakunte.

Woman Injured For Resisting

During the spree, one woman in Girinagar resisted the thieves, only to have her finger cut by the machete wielded by one of the accused. Such attacks demonstrate the brazen nature of these criminals and the level of threat faced by women in the city.

In a single night, Praveen and Yoganand committed chain snatching in five places. They stole women's chains in Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, and Konanakunte.

Arrest Made, Search Continues

Praveen, a native of Geri Ramanagara, has been arrested by the Girinagar police. Investigations revealed that he and his accomplice, Yoganand, had met in jail and started committing chain-snatching crimes after their release. Police are actively searching for Yoganand, who remains at large. Authorities have vowed to intensify efforts to capture him and curb such violent crimes in Bengaluru.