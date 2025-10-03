Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rishabh Shetty's Most Anticipated Movie

Rishab Shetty's highly awaited movie Kantara Chapter 1 is out and rocking theaters. The OTT release date is now set. So, when and where can you watch this exciting film online?

Kantara Chapter 1 is a nationwide hit since its October 2 release. The film is outperforming Bollywood movies and drew massive crowds, with over 1,000 shows screening in Bengaluru alone on its first day, showcasing its huge popularity.

Amazon Prime Video acquired the digital rights for 'Kantara Chapter 1' for a record-breaking 125 crores, the highest for any Kannada film. The deal covers all languages, following the film's massive success of over 70 crores worldwide on day one.

You can reportedly watch 'Kantara Chapter 1' on Amazon Prime starting October 30, just four weeks after its theatrical release. Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions will be available then, while the Hindi version will premiere on the platform at a later date.

Following the 2022 hit Kantara, the prequel Kantara Chapter 1 arrives. Based on a 1500-year-old tale, it stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, diving deeper into the mystical folklore and gripping drama.