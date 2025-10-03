Stalin Calls BJP A Parasite Exploiting Tragedies For Poll Gains, A Washing Machine For Corrupt

MENAFN - IANS) Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, branding it a "parasite" that thrives by exploiting tragedies for electoral gain and labelling it a "washing machine" for corrupt individuals.

Speaking in Ramnathapuram on Friday after unveiling development projects, the Chief Minister lashed out at the Union government, calling its response to the Karur stampede, which left 41 dead, including women and children, an act of political opportunism.

He alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who failed to visit Tamil Nadu following three major natural disasters, was "now rushing to Karur" solely for scoring political mileage ahead of elections.

"The BJP is like a parasite that survives by sucking the blood of others," he alleged, adding that the saffron party was depriving Tamil Nadu of its rights and is working against the state's interests.

He further termed the BJP a "washing machine" for individuals seeking to escape accountability for wrongdoings.

The DMK chief also accused the Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of a "betrayal of the state's interests" through its alliance with the BJP.

Addressing the persistent issue of attacks on fishermen, Stalin condemned the Sri Lankan Navy's aggression and said the Union government had displayed "neglect and disregard" by failing to take decisive action.

"We continuously condemn these attacks, but the Union government does not take any action to protect the fishermen," he alleged.

The CM added that the DMK government had passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to intervene with Sri Lanka, which the Union government refused to do.

Stalin also criticised the Centre's economic and education policies, including GST, NEET, and the National Education Policy (NEP), which he said had“deprived Tamil Nadu of its financial rights and hindered progress.”

He accused the Centre of neglecting Tamil Nadu's educational needs and failing to support key research projects like Keezhadi.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his party's commitment to the Dravidian model of governance. "The Dravidian model of governance will prevail, and we'll work tirelessly to make Tamil Nadu a leading state in the country," he said.

Earlier, Stalin inaugurated development projects worth Rs 738 crore in Ramanathapuram district. The Chief Minister, while detailing the progress in the district, said that 46,270 projects valued at Rs 3,250 crore are currently underway in Ramanathapuram.

"This government has provided various benefits, including the Women's Rights Allowance to 2.36 lakh women, assistance to over 8 lakh farmers, and nutritious breakfast to 83,483 children daily," the Chief Minister said at the event.

The new projects launched on Friday included the opening of the Ramanathapuram railway station, the Thangachimadam Government Higher Secondary School building, and a social justice hostel for college students in Paramakudi.

Stalin also highlighted welfare measures for the fishing community, noting that about 1.85 lakh fishermen have benefited from various schemes, and his government has provided cooperative loans worth Rs 57 crore to 81,518 fishermen, exceeding the initial target of 45,000 beneficiaries.