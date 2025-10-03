Angad Bedi Shares Son Guriq's Heartwarming Moments With Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi On His Birthday
The touching tribute offered a glimpse into the family's bond and the special legacy of love and memories being passed down through generations. Taking to his Instagram, Angad Bedi shared a few photos of himself with his son Guriq and late father Bishan Singh Bedi. In the images, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is seen carrying little Guriq on his shoulders while interacting with his father. Another candid shot captures the late cricketer laughing as he plays with his grandson.
Sharing these images, Angad wrote,“Happy birthday putth!!! 4 years today. 3 Generations together.. now we build from here!! Blessings from your daadu who is always looking and protecting us from up above.”
The proud father also shared a sweet video from a beach vacation, where he was seen dancing with his son. In the clip, the father-son duo wore matching blue shorts and moved in sync along the beach. Angad added the trending track“For A Reason” by Ikky and Karan Aujla as the background music.
“Happy birthday mera putth!!!! 4 saal poore hoye!!! Iddan appan dance karna humeshaan!!!! @guriqdhupiabedi @nehadhupia,” Angad captioned the video.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to share a sweet birthday wish for Guriq, the son of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The photo she posted captures a heartwarming moment as she hugs two children, each wearing personalized caps. One cap reads“Jeh,” representing Kareena's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, while the other says“Guriq,” referring to Neha and Angad's son. Both boys are dressed in matching cartoon-themed night suits and caps adorned with superhero patches.
Sharing this sweet shot, Bebo wrote,“Happy birthday to our darling Gugu. Too much love and lots of blessings always,” tagging Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who got married in a private ceremony in Delhi in May 2017, welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr, later that year in November. The couple became parents for the second time in October 2021, with the arrival of their son, Guriq.
