Smart Metering Shake-Up: Why the World Still Needs Standards

Three experts from the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) Association spoke openly in a new podcast episode on how its globally trusted standard continues to evolve in powering secure, reliable, and future-ready energy solutions.

What do the experts really think?

In this no-holds-barred conversation, the panel dove into the hot topics shaping the future of smart metering.

They cover:



The IEC's dramatic reapproval of the STS standard and why it still rules globally

How STS made the leap into smart metering and what it means for everyday consumers

The tug-of-war between keeping old systems alive and driving fresh innovation

Why smart meters are the frontline in the battle against cyber threats

How the weakest link isn't the tech at all but the human factor What global adoption of STS has taught us (and the mistakes not to repeat)

Moderator Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl set the stage by highlighting the global impact of STS:

“If you have ever wondered how your electricity is kept secure, reliable and future ready, this conversation is for you.”

Framing the discussion in the context of shifting utility priorities, she observed that municipalities have been under pressure to reinvent their business models, and sees smart metering combined with STS functionality as“one of the tools available to help them achieve that.”

Lance Hawkins-Dady , Chairman of the STS Association Board, underlined the balance between innovation and continuity:

“The future of energy is smart, and STS is right at the heart of it,” he said.

“It bridges the gap between legacy infrastructure and next-generation solutions, giving utilities the confidence to modernise at their own pace.”

Building on that, Don Taylor , STS Specifications Expert, emphasised the importance of strong foundations in technology:

“It's essential that utilities carefully consider compliance with international open standards, such as STS, to ensure interoperability and protect against supplier lock-in.”

His perspective underscores why long-term resilience depends on universal, open frameworks.

Adding to the conversation, Franco Pucci , STS Association Technical Consultant, cleared up a common misunderstanding:

“There's a misconception that STS and smart metering are competing. They are in fact complementary, enabling utilities to integrate smart capabilities while building on a proven foundation.”

His insight points to a future where utilities can innovate without losing sight of what already works.

In closing the conversation, the three podcast guests addressed how smart metering will transform utility services and customer experiences in years to come - along with one important factor to keep top of mind.

Together, their perspectives showcase how STS has not only secured its relevance for decades but is now embedded at the very centre of smart metering evolution.

To hear the full discussion and gain deeper insights, listen to the podcast now:



Smart Metering Shake-Up: Why the World Still Needs Standards



