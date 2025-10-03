Right-Wing Swiss Party Exceeds 30% For First Time, Says Poll
As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.
-
More from this auth
French Departme
-
Deutsch
de
Die Rechtskonservativen überschreiten in einer Umfrage zum ersten Mal die 30%-Marke
Read more: Die Rechtskonservativen überschreiten in einer Umfrage zum ersten Mal die 30%-Mark
Français
fr
La droite conservatrice dépasse pour la première fois les 30% dans un sondage
Original
Read more: La droite conservatrice dépasse pour la première fois les 30% dans un sondag
Italiano
it
La destra conservatrice supera per la prima volta il 30% in un sondaggio
Read more: La destra conservatrice supera per la prima volta il 30% in un sondaggio
As elsewhere in Western Europe, the conservative right continues to make headway in Switzerland. However, the trend is more moderate here than in other countries, according to the poll for the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation conducted by the Sotomo research institute.
The Swiss People's Party, which won the largest share of votes in the 2023 parliamentary elections, is continuing to grow. Switzerland's largest party has gained a further 2.5 percentage points in two years. It currently has a 30.4% share of voting intention, the best result in its history.
If the trend continues, the party could surpass the 30% mark for the first time at the 2027 federal elections. Its best result to date came in 2015, when it won 29.4% of the vote.External Content External Content Setback for the liberals
The centre-right Radical-Liberal Party has fallen by one percentage point to 13.3% of voting intention, the worst result in its history. The Sotomo institute points out that this is also in line with the trend in other European countries, where liberal parties are struggling.More More Swiss Politics Swiss politics set to shift to the right
This content was published on Jul 5, 2023 Swiss right-wing parties look as though they are gaining ground in the run-up to October's parliamentary elections.Read more: Swiss politics set to shift to the righ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment