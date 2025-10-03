Right-Wing Swiss Party Exceeds 30% For First Time, Says Poll





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following its victory in the 2023 federal elections, the right-wing Swiss People's Party has set a record with 30.4% of voting intention. The left has stabilised, while the liberal parties are losing ground, according to a mid-term election barometer. This content was published on October 3, 2025 - 06:00 5 minutes

As elsewhere in Western Europe, the conservative right continues to make headway in Switzerland. However, the trend is more moderate here than in other countries, according to the poll for the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation conducted by the Sotomo research institute.

The Swiss People's Party, which won the largest share of votes in the 2023 parliamentary elections, is continuing to grow. Switzerland's largest party has gained a further 2.5 percentage points in two years. It currently has a 30.4% share of voting intention, the best result in its history.

If the trend continues, the party could surpass the 30% mark for the first time at the 2027 federal elections. Its best result to date came in 2015, when it won 29.4% of the vote.

The centre-right Radical-Liberal Party has fallen by one percentage point to 13.3% of voting intention, the worst result in its history. The Sotomo institute points out that this is also in line with the trend in other European countries, where liberal parties are struggling.

