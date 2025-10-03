MEXC Joins Forces With Falcon Finance To Launch Usdf Campaign With $1 Million Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a collaboration with Falcon Finance to launch a USDf campaign featuring a total prize pool of $1 million. The campaign runs from October 3 to November 2, 2025 (08:00 UTC), offering zero-fee trading, high-yield staking, and exclusive rewards for both new and existing users.

Falcon Finance is the world's first Universal Collateralization Infrastructure protocol that allows users to mint USDf (a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar) using both crypto assets and tokenized real-world assets as collateral. Supported stablecoins include USDT, USDC, and FDUSD. For non-stablecoin assets, the protocol requires overcollateralization to maintain system security and stability.

USDf Campaign Highlights

Event 1: Zero Fees on FF and USDf Trading





Users can enjoy 0 fees for spot trading pairs including FF/USDT, FF/USDf, BTC/USDf, ETH/USDf, USDC/USDf, and USDf/USDT, along with FFUSDT futures trading. USDf is available on MEXC Convert on October 3, 2025, 08:00 (UTC), offering instant conversions with zero transaction fees and no slippage risk.



Event 2: Stake USDf to Unlock Up to 200% APR



Stake 100-200 USDf for 3 days to earn 200% APR (New User Exclusive). Stake 100-10,000 USDf for 7 days to earn 30% APR (For All Users).

Rewards are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced KYC verification is required.



Event 3: New User Exclusive

Task 1: Deposit & Trade Spot to Share 50,000 USDf



Users who make a net deposit of at least 500 FF, or 100 USDf, USDT, or USDC, and complete at least 100 USDT in FF spot trading volume will receive 10 USDf.

Rewards are limited to the first 5,000 users on a first-come, first-served basis. Net deposits made via fiat or P2P trading qualify for an extra 20 USDT in futures bonuses.



Task 2: Welcome Bonus for New Futures Users - 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses



Min. Trading Volume: 500 USDT Futures Bonus Reward:3 USDT



Event 4: Trade Futures to Share 150,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Task 1: Trade FF Futures to Share 20,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Trade FF futures and reach total trading volume ≥ 20,000 USDT to share 20,000 USDT bonus pool. Each user can earn up to 0.25%.



Task 2: Complete Advanced Trading Task to Unlock 30,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Complete Task 1 and reach total futures trading volume ≥ 300,000 USDT to unlock 30,000 USDT bonus pool. Each user can earn up to 0.5%.



Task 3: Climb Higher - Share 100,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses

Complete Task 1 and reach total futures trading volume ≥ 10,000,000 USDT to share 100,000 USDT bonus pool. Each user can earn up to 0.5%.



Rewards are not cumulative, and the system issues only the highest reward. Zero-fee futures trades do not count toward valid trading volume.

For more details and to participate, please visit the official campaign page on MEXC .

