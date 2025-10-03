QNA To Take Part In Symposium On Development Of News Agency Journalism
Doha: A specialised symposium on the development of news agency journalism will be held in Berlin on Monday, with the participation of the Qatar News Agency (QNA). Convened by the General Secretariat of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), the symposium will discuss ways to improve agencies' performance, enhance staff expertise, keep pace with technological developments in the fields of communications and artificial intelligence, and combat the spread of fake news on social media.
The symposium will be attended by news agencies from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Palestine, in addition to the German Press Agency (dpa).
