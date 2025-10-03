Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QNA To Take Part In Symposium On Development Of News Agency Journalism


2025-10-03 04:00:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A specialised symposium on the development of news agency journalism will be held in Berlin on Monday, with the participation of the Qatar News Agency (QNA). Convened by the General Secretariat of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), the symposium will discuss ways to improve agencies' performance, enhance staff expertise, keep pace with technological developments in the fields of communications and artificial intelligence, and combat the spread of fake news on social media.

The symposium will be attended by news agencies from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Palestine, in addition to the German Press Agency (dpa).

MENAFN03102025000063011010ID1110145491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search