FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES POWERFUL AND HONEST DRAMEDY“LOVE, DANIELLE”

EINPresswire/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released LOVE, DANIELLE, a heartfelt dramedy and the first scripted feature to explore the emotional impact of living with an inherited cancer risk (a BRCA gene mutation) before any cancer diagnosis. Starring Devin Sidell (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mayans M.C.) Jaime King (Lights Out, Hart of Dixie), Lesley Ann Warren (Clue, Victor/Victoria), and Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Spin City), LOVE, DANIELLE will make its digital debut on North American VOD platforms and DVD starting October 3, 2025.

Inspired by co-writer and star Devin Sidell’s real-life experience, LOVE, DANIELLE follows Danielle (Sidell), a bakery owner navigating the life-altering choice of removing her breasts and ovaries to reduce her cancer risk after testing positive for a BRCA gene mutation. Her older sister Amy (King) is already undergoing chemotherapy for a breast cancer diagnosis, adding urgency to Danielle’s journey. As she contemplates what to do, Danielle juggles her marriage and her relationship with her recovering alcoholic mother (Warren) and self-absorbed TV star father (Bostwick). What unfolds is a story of personal agency, family dynamics and learning to listen to your inner voice.

“I wanted to create a film that shows the strange reality and, at times, bizarre humor of having to make choices to remove parts of your body in order to prevent a cancer diagnosis,” said Sidell, co-writer and star of LOVE, DANIELLE. “So many people are facing this decision, and we aren’t talking about it.”

“With LOVE, DANIELLE, we set out to tell a gripping, relatable story that not only entertains but enlightens,” said Amy Byer Shainman, Producer and BRCA Responder. “We hope it sparks conversation, encourages viewers to ask the right questions about their own health, and reminds people that being proactive can be powerful, even life-saving.”

Directed by Marianna Palka and co-written by Steven Sears & Devin Sidell, LOVE, DANIELLE was produced by Amy Byer Shainman, Robin Conly, Steve Sears and Devin Sidell. Joanna Kerns and Steve Morris serve as executive producers. Additional featured cast includes Michael Roark (Wallbanger, Something from Tiffany’s), Ian Owens (Night Sky, Shrill), Marianna Palka (GLOW), Larry Clarke (Twin Peaks), Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad), Kim Coles (Days of Our Lives, Living Single), and Kelly Jenrette (All American: Homecoming, The Handmaid’s Tale).

LOVE, DANIELLE was made possible by the generous support of private donations, grants, and support from Mentor Own the Day and Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, through its fiscal sponsor, Cinefemme.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire LOVE, DANIELLE with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

