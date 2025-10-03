'Final Destination: Bloodlines' OTT Details - Find Out When And Where To Watch In India

Following a successful theatrical run, Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth chapter in the iconic horror franchise, is all set to make its digital debut in India. The film will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 16, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

A Box Office Hit Joins the Streaming World

Final Destination: Bloodlines opened to strong box office numbers, raking in $51 million on its domestic debut, the best opening weekend in franchise history. It went on to gross $286 million globally, making it the highest-grossing entry in the series to date.

The Final Destination franchise has now earned over $983 million worldwide, positioning it as New Line Cinema's third-biggest horror franchise after The Conjuring universe and the It films.

A Chilling Origin Story

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the film explores the roots of the franchise's central antagonist, Death itself. The story follows college student Stefanie, haunted by recurring nightmares. In a desperate attempt to escape her family's tragic fate, she returns home to seek answers from someone who may hold the key to breaking the deadly cycle.

According to the streaming platform, "Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar."

The screenplay was penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story by Busick, Taylor, and Jon Watts.

What's Next for the Franchise?

With its renewed popularity, the Final Destination universe is far from over. A seventh installment is already in development, with Lori Evans Taylor set to return as co-writer. The original 2000 film, starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, and Tony Todd, kicked off a legacy of inventive and fatal premonitions, and the latest entry keeps the deadly streak alive.