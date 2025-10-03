Tax Devolution Update: Centre Releases Rs 4,144 Crore To TN, UP & Bihar Ahead

The central government has today released the tax devolution funds for the states. A total of Rs 1,01,603 crore has been released to all states as an advance installment of tax devolution to help state governments accelerate their capital spending, and fund expenditure on development/welfare schemes, keeping in mind the upcoming festive season.

Rs 4,144 crore for Tamil Nadu

Of this, the central government has released Rs 4,144 crore to Tamil Nadu. The highest amount, Rs 18,227 crore, has been released to Uttar Pradesh. The second highest, Rs 10,219 crore, has been released to Bihar. Madhya Pradesh has received a tax share of Rs 7,976 crore. Similarly, Rs 7,644 crore has been released to West Bengal, Rs 6,418 crore to Maharashtra, and Rs 6,123 crore to Rajasthan.

How much for Karnataka, Kerala?

Furthermore, Rs 3,178 crore has been released to Assam, Rs 4,601 crore to Odisha, Rs 3,462 crore to Chhattisgarh, and Rs 3,360 crore to Jharkhand. As for the southern states, Rs 4,112 crore has been allocated to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 3,705 crore to Karnataka, Rs 2,136 crore to Telangana, and Rs 1,956 crore to Kerala.

More for BJP-ruled states

Looking at the tax devolution released by the central government, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has been given Rs 18,227 crore. Similarly, Bihar, led by Nitish Kumar who supports the National Democratic Alliance for BJP's rule at the center, has been given Rs 10,219 crore. Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that non-BJP ruled states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala have received less funding.