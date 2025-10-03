Socialbox.Biz And Age Uks In London Addressing Computer Access Exclusion With Larger Screen Laptops For Older Londoners

MENAFN - Pressat) Another positive story of hope and inspiration from SocialBox

What happens to old corporate laptops? At SocialBox, they get a second life, becoming vital tools for connection and opportunity. The Community Interest Company (CIC) is highlighting the powerful impact of its tech reuse initiative through new case studies with Age UK partners in London.

This latest effort specifically focuses on sourcing and distributing laptops with larger screens, a key accessibility feature for older adults, to better assist them in accessing vital online resources and services. The deliveries, which included MacBooks and other large-screen devices, were made to Age UK London, Age UK Islington, Age UK city of London and Age UK Westminster.

The initiative addresses the growing issue of digital exclusion among older people. Case studies from the partnership illustrate how reused tech is helping individuals:



Connect with family abroad

Improve language skills

Search for employment Combat social isolation

Case Study: Reconnecting a Socially Isolated Senior

One case study brings to life the profound impact of this support. It details an 80-year-old gentleman who was socially isolated due to mobility challenges and poor vision that made a small phone screen unusable for video calls. This left him cut off from family living overseas. SocialBox provided larger screen laptops. The device, equipped with accessibility features and open-source software, enabled clear video chats, allowing him to reconnect with loved ones and explore online resources.

"This powerful story is just one example of how a simple act of reusing corporate tech can profoundly change a person's life," says Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox. "It's a testament to our ongoing partnership with the London Age UKs and shows that sustainable practices and social good can go hand-in-hand."

The "MacBooks for a Mission" case study also demonstrates a significant win for corporate social responsibility (CSR) and social impact strategies. By choosing reuse over recycling, companies reduce their environmental footprint and create measurable social value within their local community.

A call to action for London's businesses

SocialBox urges companies to rethink their approach to IT asset disposition. Instead of sending still-usable tech to be scrapped, businesses are encouraged to contact SocialBox first to check what can still be reused to make a real-world difference.



SocialBox is a London UK-based Community Interest Company (CIC)

'Call SocialBox Before You Scrap It' to check what can still be reused: SocialBox Helping London Firms to Maximize Tech's Social Impact and minimise scope 3 emissions with Secure IT reuse before IT disposal and recycling for companies in Central London and beyond.

