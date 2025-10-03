Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Scoreboard At Lunch, Day 2 Of First Test: IND Vs WI

2025-10-03 03:10:10
Photo Credit-X Handle Of BCCI

Ahmedabad – Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies first innings: 162

India first innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shai Hope b Jayden Seales 36

KL Rahul not out 100

Sai Sudharsan lbw b Roston Chase 7

Shubman Gill c Justin Greaves b Roston Chase 50

Dhruv Jurel not out 14

Extras: (B-8, LB-1, W-1, NB-1) 11

Total: (3 wkts, 67 Overs) 218

