Scoreboard At Lunch, Day 2 Of First Test: IND Vs WI
Ahmedabad – Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.
West Indies first innings: 162
India first innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shai Hope b Jayden Seales 36
KL Rahul not out 100
Sai Sudharsan lbw b Roston Chase 7
Shubman Gill c Justin Greaves b Roston Chase 50
Dhruv Jurel not out 14
Extras: (B-8, LB-1, W-1, NB-1) 11
Total: (3 wkts, 67 Overs) 218
