IGC Digital Pop Up Stores Set To Go Live In The Christmas Holidays
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IGC, the Loyalty Points exchange platform, today announced that it will officially go live in December 2025, perfectly timed to align with the Christmas holiday period. By launching during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year, IGC aims to capture the attention of families and its core demographic, the teen and young adult user base, while providing brands with a powerful new way to engage customers.
The launch represents a major milestone for IGC after more than three years of development, planning, and strategic partnerships. With the platform ready to enter the market, IGC is now focused on building momentum by executing its sales strategy and expanding through its free-to-join Partner Program, which allows businesses and affiliates worldwide to leverage the platform's capabilities with no upfront cost.
"It will be an exciting and wonderful time for IGC. The IGC platform is a win-win for both brands and users. I'm glad that we can cooperate with you in Europe," said Pawal, a key partner supporting IGC's European expansion.
"After more than three years of building our platform from scratch, we have partnered with Bamboo Software to finally bring our vision to life. We are excited to be aiming for the release during the Christmas holiday period," added Simon Church, Founder of IGC.
About the IGC Platform
IGC has been purpose-built as an enterprise-level loyalty points exchange platform designed to connect brands and users through cutting-edge technology. At its core, the platform uses loyalty points as fuel, powering a next-generation marketing ecosystem with features that include:
*Digital Pop-Up Stores: Brands can launch virtual stores to showcase products and promotions in a fully customisable format.
*Augmented Reality Treasure Hunts: Users can discover loyalty points, promotions, and digital rewards in real-world locations, blending gamification with retail engagement.
*Exciting Games & Challenges: Designed to attract a younger demographic, games encourage participation and reward users with points.
*Merchant Marketplace: A unique hub where loyalty points can be swapped, redeemed, or combined across brands, unlocking real value for users.
For users, the experience is engaging and rewarding. They can collect both brand-specific loyalty points and IGC Points, which can be exchanged for goods and services within the marketplace. This flexibility transforms traditional loyalty systems into dynamic tools for discovery, savings, and fun.
For brands, IGC offers a turnkey solution to run either white-labelled campaigns or engage directly through the main IGC app. The platform supports both social media-driven campaigns and real-world activations, ensuring a seamless experience from digital engagement to in-store foot traffic.
With IGC, brands can:
*Drive new user adoption through gamified experiences.
*Gain access to valuable customer data from participants.
*Expand reach via the free IGC Partner Program, open to affiliates, retailers, and influencers globally.
*Activate loyalty in innovative ways that go beyond traditional discounts or reward schemes.
Building Momentum Ahead of Launch
In preparation for the launch, IGC is scaling its presence through strategic partnerships, retail collaborations, and an international affiliate network. The free Partner Program is designed to attract businesses of all sizes, from global retailers to local shops, providing them with new tools to engage audiences during the busiest shopping season of the year.
The platform's blockchain foundation also provides transparency, security, and scalability, while the $IGC utility token enables the seamless conversion of loyalty points, further bridging the gap between digital engagement and real-world value.
"Christmas is the perfect time for us to showcase what IGC can do," added Simon Church. "It's a season of giving, discovery, and excitement, values that are embedded in our platform. We believe IGC will set a new standard for how loyalty points can drive both retail growth and user engagement."
About IGC
IGC is a loyalty points exchange platform built to revolutionise customer engagement. By blending blockchain technology, gamified treasure hunts, digital pop-up stores, and a merchant marketplace, IGC transforms loyalty points into a dynamic marketing tool for brands and a rewarding experience for users. With its global partner network and scalable technology, IGC is poised to become the next generation of loyalty commerce.
