Future Electronics Features Melexis MLX90416 Single-Coil 24 V 60 W Code-Free Fan Driver
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) September 30, 2025 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital campaign featuring the Melexis MLX90416 single-coil, code-free fan driver IC. Engineered to simplify motor control design, the MLX90416 delivers reliable performance for 12 V and 24 V fan and pump applications across industrial and consumer markets.
The MLX90416 integrates two low-RDS(on) half-bridges and supports up to 8 A braking current with a programmable current limit of up to 4 A - often eliminating the need for an external TVS. Operating via PWM control, it offers programmable FG output for speed feedback, eight speed curve configuration points, and speeds up to 40 k mRPM for 2 pole-pair motors. Its embedded non-volatile memory, programmable via I-C, enables multiple updates and streamlined development.
Robust protection features include Locked Rotor Protection, Under-Voltage Protection with hot unplug handling, Thermal Shutdown, and Overcurrent Protection. The code-free, plug-and-play architecture eliminates complex MCU-based software validation, reducing development time and accelerating time-to-market.
For easy evaluation and programming, Melexis provides the FandriverEVB2 for device control and the FandriverProgrammerB for mass programming, along with a GUI that includes a built-in motor parameter extraction tool.
This new digital campaign highlights how the Melexis MLX90416 helps engineers design efficient, compact fan and pump solutions with minimal development effort.
For more information about the Melexis MLX90416 single-coil fan driver and to explore the full campaign, visit the dedicated campaign landing page.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President - Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
+1 514-694-7710
[email protected]
###
