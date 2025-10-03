403
Epixel Launches New Features In Its Mobile MLM Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilmington, DE, USA: Epixel MLM Software recently announced the launch of its updated mobile platform with AI and advanced automation features. The new update is expected to let MLM companies and its sales force manage business through mobile devices. New opportunities in training, onboarding, commission management, and team building will surface with the new version of Epixel MLM mobile app.
The advanced business management capabilities include a state-of-the-art dashboard with role-based access for distributors and business admins. Crucial business metrics are displayed on the dashboard which is also customizable according to the user's preferences.
Distributors can onboard new team members through their mobile devices and complete KYC verification along with e-signature. Distributor training system in the mobile version will include video sessions, interactive assessments, and certifications. Distributors can choose to learn offline by downloading training programs and updating their progress in the app.
Social sharing tools with AI moderation ensure businesses operate safe and compliant. The commission management process on the mobile platform comes as a part of the finance system with built-in security for international payments.
"We focus on creating solutions that can make business management simple and accessible for MLM companies and their sales partners," said Dhanesh Haridas, CTO of Epixel MLM Software. "With these new mobile capabilities, MLM companies and distributors can stay connected, manage customers and operations anytime, anywhere. The platform eliminates delays and brings accuracy to help teams work together with transparency and confidence. We're excited to see how these features will inspire stronger connections and take team productivity to new heights."
Epixel MLM Software develops MLM platforms and support solutions such as distributor training, onboarding, and enterprise management tools. The software provider operating in the direct selling industry has over a decade's experience in providing customized solutions for direct selling, multi-level marketing, and party plan companies.
Company :-Epixel MLM Software
User :- Sajin Rajan
Email :[email protected]
Phone :-6504919744
Mobile:- 6504919744Url :-
