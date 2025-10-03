403
Woxsen University Unveils Aegis-AI Centre To Defend India's Power, Health & Finance Systems From Cyber Threats
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 30th September 2025: India has faced a surge in cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, including over 650 attacks on government, banking, and healthcare sectors in May 2025, and 200,000 attacks targeting the power sector during June's Operation Sindoor, highlighting the vulnerability of essential services to advanced cyber threats. Recognizing this growing challenge and the urgent need to safeguard key sectors and enhance national resilience, Woxsen University has launched the Aegis-AI Centre for AI-Enabled Global Infrastructure Security, a pioneering Centre of Excellence dedicated to developing AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that protect India's critical infrastructure and equip the next generation of skilled cybersecurity professionals.
The initiative addresses rising cyber threats to sectors such as energy, transportation, healthcare, and finance, uniting expertise from academia, industry, and government to deliver practical technologies, threat analytics, and professional skill development. The Aegis-AI Centre distinguishes itself through an integrated approach, linking academic research directly with industry solutions and certified professional training. It leverages machine learning, deep learning, blockchain-based audit trails, AI automation, and simulation environments, positioning it uniquely among cybersecurity initiatives in India.
The Centre operates in partnership with Risk Guard, DYIS PRIVATE LIMITED, and DevDolphins. Risk Guard provides risk assessment and monitoring tools to support research and implementation; DYIS PRIVATE LIMITED co-develops AI-powered threat detection modules and leads professional training programs; and DevDolphins develops scalable AI and software solutions for prototype development, deployment, and system integration.
Dr. Hemachandran K, Director - AI Research Centre & Vice Dean, Woxsen University, said, "The Aegis-AI Centre is a defining step in our mission to drive applied research that addresses real-world challenges. By combining academic expertise with industry-driven projects, we aim to equip students and researchers with the skills to lead global advancements in AI-powered cybersecurity and strengthen India's critical systems."
The Centre provides cyberattack simulation platforms for students, researchers, private enterprises, and government agencies, incorporating real-world attack scenarios for hands-on experience in managing threats across key systems. Ethical hacking is another core focus, combining applied research with certification programs and skill development workshops, creating a pipeline of skilled ethical hackers to meet India's cybersecurity needs.
Alongside its training initiatives, the Centre is developing AI-driven threat detection systems, incident response frameworks, and predictive analytics tailored for airports, hospitals, banks, power grids, and smart transport networks, focusing on real-time anomaly detection, automated workflows, and secure network architecture for scalable deployment.
The Centre's collaboration with government includes joint pilot deployments of AI security platforms, contributing to public sector cybersecurity standards and capacity-building programs. It operates under MOUs covering joint R&D, shared infrastructure, and human resource development, with plans to expand global research partnerships, commercialize cybersecurity products, and scale AI research initiatives to reinforce India's leadership in cybersecurity.
The launch of the Aegis-AI Centre represents a major step toward strengthening India's cybersecurity capabilities and safeguarding key infrastructure in an increasingly digital world.
About Woxsen University:
Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, India, is a premier institution dedicated to academic excellence, research, and innovation. Offering world-class programs in business, engineering, design, law, and liberal arts, Woxsen combines rigorous academics with practical industry engagement. The university's mission is to develop future-ready leaders equipped with critical thinking, creativity, and ethical values to thrive in a global environment. Its AI Research Centre stands at the forefront of technology research and education in the region, providing key infrastructure to support advanced learning and innovation.
