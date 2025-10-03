(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

03 October 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 02 October 2025 it had purchased a total of 41,400 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 41,400 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 563.50p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 556.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 560.04p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,132,156 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,132,156.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 02-10-2025 16:28:06 GBp 50 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwIql$ 02-10-2025 16:28:06 GBp 493 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwIql1 02-10-2025 16:28:06 GBp 494 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwIql5 02-10-2025 16:25:59 GBp 518 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwIohK 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 1,149 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Ta 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 176 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Tn 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 89 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Tp 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 258 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@T3 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 263 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@TN 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 724 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@TT 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 569 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Sj 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 1,300 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Sl 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 310 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Sn 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 500 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Sp 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 166 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Sf 02-10-2025 16:21:04 GBp 51 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwI@Sh 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 590 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuBl 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 542 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuBu 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 310 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuB6 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 15 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuB8 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 310 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuBA 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 36 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuBC 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 538 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuBE 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 29 559.00 XLON xeaNjdwIuBR 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 36 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuBU 02-10-2025 16:15:46 GBp 1,146 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIuAW 02-10-2025 16:00:11 GBp 909 558.50 XLON xeaNjdwIh7G 02-10-2025 16:00:11 GBp 273 558.50 XLON xeaNjdwIh7I 02-10-2025 15:55:00 GBp 204 559.00 XLON xeaNjdwILHb 02-10-2025 15:54:29 GBp 358 559.00 XLON xeaNjdwIIxc 02-10-2025 15:54:21 GBp 249 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwII3J 02-10-2025 15:54:21 GBp 7 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwII3L 02-10-2025 15:54:05 GBp 216 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIIOR 02-10-2025 15:54:05 GBp 35 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIIOT 02-10-2025 15:53:49 GBp 243 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIJki 02-10-2025 15:53:33 GBp 255 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIJv9 02-10-2025 15:53:17 GBp 256 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIJFn 02-10-2025 15:53:01 GBp 35 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIGbM 02-10-2025 15:53:01 GBp 205 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIGbO 02-10-2025 15:52:45 GBp 255 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIGgU 02-10-2025 15:52:45 GBp 385 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIGra 02-10-2025 15:52:45 GBp 201 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIGrg 02-10-2025 15:52:42 GBp 1,105 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwIGqC 02-10-2025 15:52:42 GBp 1,182 559.00 XLON xeaNjdwIGqL 02-10-2025 15:30:05 GBp 310 558.00 XLON xeaNjdwJs4C 02-10-2025 15:30:05 GBp 346 558.00 XLON xeaNjdwJs4L 02-10-2025 15:30:05 GBp 281 558.00 XLON xeaNjdwJs4N 02-10-2025 15:30:05 GBp 171 558.00 XLON xeaNjdwJs4P 02-10-2025 15:30:00 GBp 51 558.00 XLON xeaNjdwJsC2 02-10-2025 15:29:51 GBp 447 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwJsJV 02-10-2025 15:29:50 GBp 580 556.50 XLON xeaNjdwJsVi 02-10-2025 15:07:10 GBp 240 556.00 XLON xeaNjdwJhSn 02-10-2025 15:07:10 GBp 233 556.00 XLON xeaNjdwJhSp 02-10-2025 15:03:03 GBp 473 556.50 XLON xeaNjdwJLS9 02-10-2025 15:00:40 GBp 473 557.00 XLON xeaNjdwJHph 02-10-2025 14:40:06 GBp 330 556.50 XLON xeaNjdwCqKE 02-10-2025 14:39:59 GBp 190 557.00 XLON xeaNjdwCrZq 02-10-2025 14:39:59 GBp 170 557.00 XLON xeaNjdwCrZs 02-10-2025 14:32:46 GBp 438 557.00 XLON xeaNjdwCwEk 02-10-2025 14:32:40 GBp 362 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCwKT 02-10-2025 14:32:40 GBp 155 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCwKV 02-10-2025 14:32:40 GBp 43 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCwNX 02-10-2025 14:32:40 GBp 11 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCwNZ 02-10-2025 14:29:41 GBp 72 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCd3V 02-10-2025 14:29:41 GBp 24 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCd2b 02-10-2025 14:29:41 GBp 72 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCd2X 02-10-2025 14:29:41 GBp 48 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCd2Z 02-10-2025 14:29:41 GBp 24 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCd3T 02-10-2025 14:23:44 GBp 407 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCXSL 02-10-2025 14:23:44 GBp 137 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCXSN 02-10-2025 14:17:03 GBp 444 557.50 XLON xeaNjdwCeUP 02-10-2025 14:17:03 GBp 636 558.00 XLON xeaNjdwCeUR 02-10-2025 13:50:10 GBp 268 558.50 XLON xeaNjdwCF8v 02-10-2025 13:44:36 GBp 151 558.50 XLON xeaNjdwC9d8 02-10-2025 13:44:36 GBp 194 558.50 XLON xeaNjdwC9dM 02-10-2025 13:44:36 GBp 50 559.00 XLON xeaNjdwC9Xv 02-10-2025 13:44:35 GBp 447 559.00 XLON xeaNjdwC9lK 02-10-2025 13:44:34 GBp 515 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwC9f1 02-10-2025 13:44:34 GBp 566 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwC9f3 02-10-2025 13:44:34 GBp 331 559.50 XLON xeaNjdwC9fA 02-10-2025 13:44:34 GBp 473 560.00 XLON xeaNjdwC9fC 02-10-2025 13:35:00 GBp 481 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwD@EB 02-10-2025 12:37:30 GBp 317 562.00 XLON xeaNjdwDBAd 02-10-2025 12:37:14 GBp 350 562.00 XLON xeaNjdwDBI2 02-10-2025 12:22:52 GBp 269 563.50 XLON xeaNjdwE@z5 02-10-2025 12:14:57 GBp 227 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwEupU 02-10-2025 12:14:57 GBp 69 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwEuoW 02-10-2025 12:13:33 GBp 104 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwEvq3 02-10-2025 12:13:33 GBp 49 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwEvq5 02-10-2025 12:12:20 GBp 103 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwEcix 02-10-2025 12:12:20 GBp 97 560.50 XLON xeaNjdwEciz 02-10-2025 12:06:55 GBp 182 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwEYfR 02-10-2025 12:06:55 GBp 266 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwEYfV 02-10-2025 12:01:29 GBp 64 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwEkPB 02-10-2025 12:01:29 GBp 309 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwEkPC 02-10-2025 12:01:29 GBp 332 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwEkPQ 02-10-2025 12:01:25 GBp 92 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwEkRu 02-10-2025 12:01:25 GBp 216 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwEkRw 02-10-2025 11:43:45 GBp 251 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwEGze 02-10-2025 11:37:56 GBp 254 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwESpS 02-10-2025 11:37:13 GBp 13 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwESML 02-10-2025 11:37:13 GBp 78 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwESMN 02-10-2025 11:36:04 GBp 236 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwET98 02-10-2025 11:33:53 GBp 10 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwERe7 02-10-2025 11:33:53 GBp 29 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwERe9 02-10-2025 11:33:53 GBp 13 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwEReB 02-10-2025 11:33:53 GBp 124 561.00 XLON xeaNjdwEReD 02-10-2025 11:16:39 GBp 725 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwECkn 02-10-2025 10:44:22 GBp 112 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwFWO$ 02-10-2025 10:44:22 GBp 204 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwFWO1 02-10-2025 10:44:22 GBp 102 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwFWO3 02-10-2025 10:39:42 GBp 320 562.00 XLON xeaNjdwFjzj 02-10-2025 10:36:23 GBp 500 562.00 XLON xeaNjdwFeCs 02-10-2025 10:16:04 GBp 480 561.50 XLON xeaNjdwF4ix 02-10-2025 10:16:04 GBp 804 562.00 XLON xeaNjdwF4iz 02-10-2025 10:01:21 GBp 259 562.50 XLON xeaNjdwF9rM 02-10-2025 10:01:21 GBp 582 562.50 XLON xeaNjdwF9rS 02-10-2025 09:25:38 GBp 131 562.50 XLON xeaNjdw8MrH 02-10-2025 09:25:38 GBp 316 562.50 XLON xeaNjdw8MrJ 02-10-2025 09:25:37 GBp 607 563.00 XLON xeaNjdw8MqS 02-10-2025 09:14:58 GBp 735 563.50 XLON xeaNjdw8VrN 02-10-2025 09:00:11 GBp 408 562.50 XLON xeaNjdw82nT 02-10-2025 08:41:15 GBp 274 563.00 XLON xeaNjdw9tz9 02-10-2025 08:37:48 GBp 303 563.00 XLON xeaNjdw9r2N 02-10-2025 08:37:45 GBp 706 563.50 XLON xeaNjdw9rE2 02-10-2025 08:25:41 GBp 738 562.50 XLON xeaNjdw9wp9 02-10-2025 08:15:41 GBp 743 562.50 XLON xeaNjdw9YsS 02-10-2025 08:08:24 GBp 127 562.00 XLON xeaNjdw9lci 02-10-2025 08:08:24 GBp 261 562.00 XLON xeaNjdw9lck 02-10-2025 08:05:55 GBp 230 563.50 XLON xeaNjdw9jo$