Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AKVA Group ASA: New Land-Based RAS Contract Signed


2025-10-03 02:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA (“AKVA”) hereby announces that it has been awarded a RAS contract from Tytlandsvik Aqua AS for the delivery of two post smolt modules at Tytlandsvik, Rogaland.

Each module will provide a production capacity of 1,500 tonnes. AKVA is scheduled to commence design and engineering work in the fourth quarter of 2025, and the contract has an estimated value of NOK 220 mill.

AKVA has delivered all previous post smolt modules to Tytlandsvik, and this last award further strengthens the long-standing partnership. Upon completion and delivery of the final two modules, the facility will have a total production capacity of 9,000 tons of post smolt at 1,000 grams.

Dated: 3 October 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web:

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: ...


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: ...

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 3 October 2025 at 08:00 CET.


MENAFN03102025004107003653ID1110145258

