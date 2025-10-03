AKVA Group ASA: New Land-Based RAS Contract Signed

Each module will provide a production capacity of 1,500 tonnes. AKVA is scheduled to commence design and engineering work in the fourth quarter of 2025, and the contract has an estimated value of NOK 220 mill.

AKVA has delivered all previous post smolt modules to Tytlandsvik, and this last award further strengthens the long-standing partnership. Upon completion and delivery of the final two modules, the facility will have a total production capacity of 9,000 tons of post smolt at 1,000 grams.

