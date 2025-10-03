Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Exercise Of Share Options


2025-10-03 02:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or“the Company”) announces that two consultants to the Company have exercised options in respect of, in aggregate, 10,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company (the“Option Shares”). The exercise price was US$9.49 per Option Share. Following issue of the Option Shares, the Company will have no outstanding share options.

Application has been made by Caledonia for a number of depositary interests equivalent to the Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on October 7, 2025.

Following the issue of the Option Shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 19,304,784 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden

Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



