Net Asset Value(S)

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that as at 31 July 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of the Company was 50.0 pence per share.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53