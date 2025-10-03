Net Asset Value(S)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-03 02:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that as at 31 July 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of the Company was 50.0 pence per share.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


