Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INSTRUCTIONS FOR FOLLOWING THE FERRARI CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ONLINE OCTOBER 9, 2025


2025-10-03 01:46:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), October 3, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the“Company”) will host its Capital Markets Day in Maranello (Italy) on October 9, 2025.

A live webcast, commencing at 9:00 a.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. CEST / 4:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 9, will be available on the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website ( ). The webcast details, the presentations delivered during the event, and a replay video will remain archived on the same section of the corporate website for those unable to participate in the live session.

For further information:

Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...

Investor Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949695
Email: ...

Attachment

  • PR_Instructions_CMD_ENG

MENAFN03102025004107003653ID1110145181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search