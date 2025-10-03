INSTRUCTIONS FOR FOLLOWING THE FERRARI CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ONLINE OCTOBER 9, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the“Company”) will host its Capital Markets Day in Maranello (Italy) on October 9, 2025.

A live webcast, commencing at 9:00 a.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. CEST / 4:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 9, will be available on the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website ( ). The webcast details, the presentations delivered during the event, and a replay video will remain archived on the same section of the corporate website for those unable to participate in the live session.

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: ...

Investor Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949695

Email: ...





