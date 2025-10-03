INSTRUCTIONS FOR FOLLOWING THE FERRARI CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ONLINE OCTOBER 9, 2025
A live webcast, commencing at 9:00 a.m. BST / 10:00 a.m. CEST / 4:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 9, will be available on the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website ( ). The webcast details, the presentations delivered during the event, and a replay video will remain archived on the same section of the corporate website for those unable to participate in the live session.
