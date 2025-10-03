Kantara, OG, All Other Indian Films Pulled Out Of Canadian Theatre After Arson, Shooting Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) A movie theatre in Oakville, west of Toronto, has announced that it has cancelled all screenings of Indian and south Asian films, including OG and Kantara, following two violent attacks on its premises last week, CBC reported on Thursday.

According to CBC, the theatre, Film Cinemas, faced a shooting and an attempted arson at its Oakville, Ontario, location. The cinema hall authorities said that both attacks happened overnight in two separate incidents when the theatre was closed and no one was injured.

A video of the incident was shared by the X handle of Film Cinemas.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)