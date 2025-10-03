Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kantara, OG, All Other Indian Films Pulled Out Of Canadian Theatre After Arson, Shooting Attacks

Kantara, OG, All Other Indian Films Pulled Out Of Canadian Theatre After Arson, Shooting Attacks


2025-10-03 01:10:56
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A movie theatre in Oakville, west of Toronto, has announced that it has cancelled all screenings of Indian and south Asian films, including OG and Kantara, following two violent attacks on its premises last week, CBC reported on Thursday.

According to CBC, the theatre, Film Cinemas, faced a shooting and an attempted arson at its Oakville, Ontario, location. The cinema hall authorities said that both attacks happened overnight in two separate incidents when the theatre was closed and no one was injured.

A video of the incident was shared by the X handle of Film Cinemas.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN03102025007365015876ID1110145146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search