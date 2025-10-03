Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 100 Pieces Of Weaponry And Military Equipment Approved For AFU Use In September

Over 100 Pieces Of Weaponry And Military Equipment Approved For AFU Use In September


2025-10-03 01:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, according to Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Defense .

“In September 2025, the defense agency approved nearly 110 new types of weapons and military equipment for use by the Armed Forces, including 80 domestically produced items. This is more than 40% more than in August,” the report said.

As noted, the list of domestic weapons and military equipment approved for use last month includes mostly unmanned aerial vehicles, engineering equipment, automotive equipment, and ammunition. Also among the new items are electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, communications equipment, logistics equipment, demining equipment, and ground-based robotic systems.

The Ministry of Defense also reminded manufacturers of weapons and military equipment that detailed information on the codification procedure is available at the link .

Read also: Berezove, Kalynivske, Olhivske, and Novoivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region remain under Ukrainian control

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified three fiber-optic FPV systems manufactured by Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

MENAFN03102025000193011044ID1110145129

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search