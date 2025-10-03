Over 100 Pieces Of Weaponry And Military Equipment Approved For AFU Use In September

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, according to Ukrinform, citing the Ministry of Defense .

“In September 2025, the defense agency approved nearly 110 new types of weapons and military equipment for use by the Armed Forces, including 80 domestically produced items. This is more than 40% more than in August,” the report said.

As noted, the list of domestic weapons and military equipment approved for use last month includes mostly unmanned aerial vehicles, engineering equipment, automotive equipment, and ammunition. Also among the new items are electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, communications equipment, logistics equipment, demining equipment, and ground-based robotic systems.

The Ministry of Defense also reminded manufacturers of weapons and military equipment that detailed information on the codification procedure is available at the link .

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified three fiber-optic FPV systems manufactured by Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC.

